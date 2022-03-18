Bengals release Trey Hopkins

Getty Images

The Bengals are remaking their offensive line this offseason and center Trey Hopkins won’t be part of the refurbished unit.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that the Bengals have released Hopkins. The newly signed Ted Karras is set to take over as the team’s center for the 2022 season.

Hopkins was undrafted in 2014 and spent two years on the Bengals’ injured reserve list and practice squad before making his regular season debut. He started 67 games over the last five seasons and also started all four of their playoff games after the 2021 season.

The Bengals have also signed guard Alex Cappa and they’re meeting with tackle La'el Collins as they continue to look for more protection for quarterback Joe Burrow.