Bills add Marquel Lee

Buffalo has added depth to their defense with a familiar face.

The Bills announced on Friday that they’ve signed linebacker Marquel Lee to a one-year deal.

Lee also signed with the AFC East club last March, but was released when Buffalo reduced its roster to 53 players.

So Lee went back to the team that drafted him and spent the season with the Raiders. He appeared in 11 games for Las Vegas, playing mostly special teams.

Lee has appeared in 45 games with 19 starts since the Raiders selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He’s recorded 115 total tackles with six tackles for loss, three QB hits, and three pass breakups.