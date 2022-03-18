Broncos agree to terms with Alex Singleton

Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to terms with inside linebacker Alex Singleton on a one-year deal, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Singleton will line up next to Josey Jewell, whom the Broncos re-signed to a two-year deal earlier this week.

Singleton led the Eagles in tackles each of the past two seasons, totaling 257 tackles while playing all 32 games.

The Eagles, though, did not tender him as a restricted free agent.

Singleton was undrafted by the NFL out of Montana State, but he was a first-round pick in the CFL. He spent three seasons with Calgary before joining the Eagles in 2019. He played exclusively on special teams in 10 games that year before taking on a defensive role the past two seasons.

Klis also reports that Broncos receiver Tim Patrick converted $6.9 million of his roster bonus to a signing bonus, a move that saves the Broncos roughly $4.6 million in cap space.