Broncos bringing back DeShawn Williams

The Broncos have moved to re-sign a rotational defensive player.

According to multiple reports, Denver is re-signing defensive tackle DeShawn Williams on a one-year deal.

Williams entered the league with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015, appearing in four contests in 2016. After bouncing around to a few different teams — including a stint in the CFL — he signed with the Broncos in 2020.

Over the last two seasons, Williams has appeared in 29 games with 19 starts. In 2021, he recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, five QB hits, and a pair of passes defensed in 15 games.