Cardinals re-sign Ezekiel Turner

The Cardinals are bringing linebacker Ezekiel Turner back for another season.

The team announced that Turner has signed a one-year deal on Friday. No other terms of the contract were announced.

Turner joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played 44 games over his first three seasons. He was limited to five games by injuries last season.

Special teams work has been Turner’s primary focus with Arizona. He has 41 career tackles.

The Cardinals also re-signed long snapper Aaron Brewer, punter Andy Lee, and another core special teamer in Dennis Gardeck in recent days. Kicker Matt Prater remains under contract and is also set to return.