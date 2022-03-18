Chandler Jones: Huge to have chance to play with Maxx Crosby

Getty Images

The Raiders made plenty of headlines on Thursday when they agreed to trade for wide receiver Davante Adams and give him a new contract, but it wasn’t their first splashy move of the offseason.

Signing Chandler Jones as a free agent also qualified and he met the media for the first time since signing his deal on Thursday. Jones said that playing for head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham again after working with them in New England early in his career was one big draw of coming to Las Vegas.

It wasn’t the only one, though. Jones said that he’s also looking forward to sharing the field with Maxx Crosby.

“Everyone’s speaking about Maxx Crosby,” Jones said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m speaking about Maxx Crosby. I’m a huge fan of him. Just to have the opportunity to rush on the opposite side of him is huge for me.”

Adams and Jones may not be the last big-ticket additions of the offseason for the Raiders. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is on their radar, so the Jones signing may ultimately go down as the tip of the iceberg for that portion of the AFC West arms race.