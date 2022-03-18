Christian Kirk: I’m very confident in my potential and my ability

Getty Images

Many people expected wide receiver Christian Kirk to receive a lot of attention in free agency, but the size of the contract he landed with the Jaguars still came as a surprise.

Kirk signed a four-year deal worth $72 million and up to $84 million early in the free agency and he’s heard some express their feelings that he got overpaid. Kirk said on Thursday that there is “always going to be somebody that’s going to say they’re overpaid” and that he welcomes the pressure that comes with the deal because he has faith in what he can do on the field.

“I’m very confident in my potential and my ability,” Kirk said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “I feel like I have so much more left in the tank to be able to show and be able to keep proving, not only to others but to myself that I’m the player I know I am.”

Kirk set career highs in catches and yards last season and the size of his contract suggests the Jaguars believe he’ll be able to reach the same heights in their offense. If he does, the conversation about the size of Kirk’s contract will likely sound different in the years to come.