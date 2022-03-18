D.J. Reed signed with Jets after “disrespectful” offer from Seahawks

Getty Images

Cornerback D.J. Reed switched teams this week when he agreed to an offer from the Jets, but he suggested that wasn’t his first choice during a press conference on Thursday.

Reed spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks and he went into the offseason with an open mind about staying in Seattle. That changed once he heard from the NFC West team about a new contract, however.

“In my opinion and my agent’s opinion, it was disrespectful for my level of play and the player that I am,” Reed said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “I’m not going to get into specifics because I don’t want to bash anybody or do anything like that, but I definitely know my worth and I feel like my worth should’ve been more. That’s just how I feel about myself. But I’m grateful to be a Jet.”

Reed landed a three-year deal worth $33 million from the Jets and he’ll be in position to be the team’s No. 1 cornerback. If he thrives in that role, the Seahawks will likely regret not making a stronger push to retain him this offseason.