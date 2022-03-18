David Ojabo hurt at Michigan Pro Day workout

Getty Images

NFL coaches and scouts are in Ann Arbor for Michigan’s Pro Day workout on Friday to check out a number of prospects, including edge rusher David Ojabo.

Ojabo’s day did not go as planned, however. Ojabo needed medical attention after going down during a pass rush drill.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Media reports that Ojabo was clutching his left leg before being helped off the field. There’s no official word on his status at the moment.

Ojabo is projected to be a first-round pick by many after posting 11 sacks during Michigan’s run to the college football playoffs in 2021. Any injury that impacts his availability for the 2022 season would likely impact that standing, so plenty of people will be waiting to find out exactly what happened on Friday.