Deshaun Watson chooses the Browns

They were out. Until they weren’t.

The Cleveland Browns will acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson, per multiple reports. As of Thursday, Watson had informed the Browns that they were out of the running.

So what changed Watson’s mind? How about, per NFL Media, a five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed?

Money always talks. The Browns, faced with a mess between themselves and Baker Mayfield, needed a way out. So threw offered Watson $46 million per year on a five-year, guaranteed contract. And that likely trumped every other offer that was on the table.

That said, the contract may include a clause that voids the guarantees in the event of a suspension. Watson is currently facing a potential punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy for the 22 civil lawsuits still pending against him.

It’s a stunning turn of events, and it gives the Browns another new name to add to the back of that jersey listing all the quarterbacks since 1999. This one, they hope, will be the last one for a long time.

Meanwhile, with Watson previously choosing between the Saints and Falcons, this sort of counts as the latest defection of highly-talented players from the NFC to the AFC. Currently, the AFC is stacked with great teams. The Browns have gotten considerably greater today.

  3. Imagine making a guy who has done the horrible things he has the face of your franchise!!!

  5. Definitely an upgrade over Mayfield, but that’s crazy money for Watson. His Texans contract was big, but this one is OUTRAGEOUS. This better work or the Browns will be in cap hell for years.

  8. Wow wow wow wow. I’m a saints fan but I don’t blame 46 million a year Guarateed

  10. 230M fully guaranteed contract to a guy that has 22 cases still against him! WOW that is insane! Just when you think the Browns couldn’t do anything dumber

  14. The Browns could’ve just drafted Watson with the 12th pick back in 2017 instead of trading it to the Texans.

  16. Well…the $$ shouldn’t matter, because we all know that the salary caps can be circumvented at any time these days.

  20. From the dog house to the dawg pound. Crazy turn of events, glad its over, can’t wait to see what Cleveland gave up for him!

  24. This is an early Aprils fools joke right? Say it isn’t so, because this is the WORST quarterback contract of all time bar none. The absolute worst

  25. Wow. Craziness.

    Think Mayfield goes to the Seahawks…or Colts. Though I think they’d rather send him out of the AFC. Maybe the Falcons. Though they would then move Ryan elsewhere.

    The carousel spins round and round.

  27. Ok, now when you say fully guaranteed, is that fully guaranteed or injury guaranteed?
    BIG difference.

  30. I’m stunned. Happy for the Browns. They are rolling the dice, but why the heck not?

  31. Because the Texans were sooo good with Watson. Way overpaid. Sit out a year and let the hype build

  32. This is either going to make the Browns true contenders, or completely sink the team for years to come.

  34. We all know this won’t work out. It’s the Browns, they’re prone to poor decisions. Watch Mayfield go and have the longer and more successful career.

  39. Wow!! Money didn’t just talk – It cleared its pipes and yelled to the top of its lungs! I don’t like Baker Mayfield, but the Browns did him really dirty…

  43. I can’t wait for this to implode on the Browns and Baker goes off and has a solid, longer career than Watson ever will have.

  45. Baker knew this, asked for the trade. Browns said no because they know Watson from a legal perspective is not off the hook yet. Once he is, Baker is moved

  46. This is an interesting choice. They have a very solid team. A crap offensive line but there is a ton of talent on this roster. This certainly moves them ahead of my team, the pats.

  49. Well, I mean, I didn’t wish D Wat a bad outcome. Doesn’t feel right to me.

  50. Such a Browns thing to do. If he gets a serious injury they will be back in the cellar for the next decade. Even if he doesn’t they have no resources to put supporting talent around him. Happy day if you’re a Houston fan, though.

  54. Browns just gsve away the farm for a gut that hasn’t played in a year, has never won anything, seems to be a selfish baby, and could be suspended. Brilliant.

  57. Again , just goes to show you the salary cap is not real.
    But no way this guy is worth 5 draft picks

  64. What a colossal disaster this will be. Happy for the Texans to be rid of him for such a haul.

  65. Browns tired of Mayfield because they wanted an “adult.” Then give a massive contract to a dude who has a pattern of marginalizing women…

  67. Thank God for that now maybe my Eagles can sign a safety and a good wide receiver.

  68. “The Browns have gotten considerably greater today.”
    Getting rid of Mayfield is part of that!

  69. Browns, only you can offer someone with that baggage MORE money than money that was already guaranteed. You deserve all the headaches those civil suits and Goodell rains upon you…

  70. The Browns wanted an “adult” at quarterback. Watson hardly seems to fit that bill.

  74. So happy for Browns fans. I really did not want him in the NFC, particularly with the Saints. Crazy year already in the NFL and its only 2 days old!!

  75. Cleveland may well regret that deal in the long run. So much guaranteed money for a player you don’t know will be available to play.

  77. Now Watson can set aside 22 million from the 230 million guaranteed for his victims so the civil suits will “quietly go away”. This is also proof that the NFL has zero scruples if you have talent, they can and will forgive anything.

  79. This has been hands down the wildest free agency period ever and we’re only a few days into it.

  82. Hey nice, at least the Falcons will make Matt Ryan even richer to take them to 6-11.

  83. RE: this sort of counts as the latest defection of highly-talented players from the NFC to the AFC.

    Did this trade include move of the Houston to the NFC?

  87. This could be only be more on the nose if switches his jersey number to 2.
    Deuces in every imaginable scenario…

  88. This has the makings of a total, unmitigated disaster. Ahhhh, the Browns is the Browns

  89. 4-12 is a common record for the browns and watson and i see more of this for them.

  92. Can’t wait to see the Factory of Sadness fans saying they will now win the Super Bowl. Good luck w/ THAT.

  93. Wonder how much of that $230 million will be going towards settling those 22 lawsuits?

  96. $260 mil for this jerk. Then they’ll have to cut 3 good players to afford him. This has to stop. Need a separate salary cap per team for QB position

  99. Good luck to the Browns! I’m personally happy the Falcons didn’t bite. Let’s keep the slow rebuild going. With a good O line Matty Ice is just fine.

  100. Having chosen the Brown’s, Watson can now easily plead insanity if Goodell goes after him.

  101. 230 million dollars guaranteed….all for being less than a gentleman. Way to go Browns.

  102. Yesterday the Browns were trash because they couldn’t get Watson. Today they are trash because they did. Seems legit. SMH.

  109. Cleveland says they want an adult at QB then gives up the farm to get the biggest child in the NFL.

    “The Browns is the Browns”

  110. Just when you think The Browns cannot get any dumber, they do something like this AND TOTALLY REDEEM THEMSELVES!

  111. tonyzendejas says:
    March 18, 2022 at 4:24 pm

    Hey nice, at least the Falcons will make Matt Ryan even richer to take them to 6-11.

    =====

    Well, 6-11 is better than 4-12, which is where Watson left off. Though actually, Ryan went 7-10 last season. And has 7 more playoff appearances and 3 more playoff wins than Watson. And has made it to the Super Bowl.

  112. As a Saints fan for 50 years, all I can say is thank God this low character human being is going elsewhere.

  114. What’s the probability that ATL ups their offer to him and he suddenly changes his mind? Pen hasn’t been put to paper right?

  115. This is all such a spectacle. One of the richest QB contracts in NFL history.

    And now, I’m reading that the new Browns contract makes Watson’s base-pay for this year only $1 million, which means the per game cost of his suspension would be miniscule.

    “Under the terms of his Texans contract, his base was $35 million, which means he would’ve lost $1.94 million for every game he was suspended. Under the terms of his new deal, he’ll lose $55,556 for every game he’s suspended.”

  116. jerruhjones says:
    March 18, 2022 at 4:42 pm
    Yesterday the Browns were trash because they couldn’t get Watson. Today they are trash because they did. Seems legit. SMH.
    —————-
    Haters only know how to hate which is why the world ignores them while they type for hours everyday thinking they are persuading reading minds.

  118. Everybody on hear cryin about the money and acting all holier than thou cause Watson dropped the towel and said “what up, yo”. One it ain’t your money, second the Rams have proven the salary cap isn’t real, third ain’t none of you never manipulated your way into some girl’s bed. He didn’t Bill Cosby them.

  120. masterofmydomain2017 says:
    March 18, 2022 at 5:17 pm

    Everybody on hear cryin about the money and acting all holier than thou cause Watson dropped the towel and said “what up, yo”. One it ain’t your money, second the Rams have proven the salary cap isn’t real, third ain’t none of you never manipulated your way into some girl’s bed. He didn’t Bill Cosby them.

    ====

    Thanks for joining the chat, Mr. Berry!

  123. This further proves that he would’ve gone to the Colts if given a chance.

  124. I’m just curious, and this is not a dig at anyone, I’m genuinely interested in the answer, but if Deshaun Watson is as good as everyone in the NFL seems to think he is, then why did the Texans usually suck? And if its because they had a bad team around him, then how are the Browns better off putting all that salary cap money into their QB leaving them very little to add pieces around him?

