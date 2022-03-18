Deshaun Watson should resolve the 22 civil cases now

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT
Today is a new day for Deshaun Watson. With it should come a new resolve.

To settle all 22 of the civil cases pending against him.

Last year, 18 of the plaintiffs were ready to agree to terms. Four holdouts kept a global resolution from being reached, which would have facilitated a trade to the Dolphins. Now, with $10 million earned last year for not playing and a five-year, $230 million contract freshly signed, Watson should pay whatever it takes to turn the page and move on.

It won’t be cheap. It won’t be easy. But his lawyers can come up with a strategy. Make an offer on a Friday afternoon (such as this one) and keep it open until Monday morning, with a threat/promise that there will be no further offers made. Make the offers sufficiently high to make it sufficiently clear that there will be no more offers. And give the plaintiffs until Monday to make a decision.

They have sued for justice in the form of a cash payment. Give it to them. Give them what they want, and end this once and for all.

If they still refuse, Watson’s lawyers have another potential tactic to employ. In most jurisdictions there’s a device known as an offer of judgment, which consists of the defendant making a settlement proposal with the express understanding that, if the plaintiff doesn’t do better than the amount of the offer at trial, the plaintiff must pay all litigation costs incurred from the day the offer was made. It’s a way to force a plaintiff who otherwise has nothing to lose to acquire a potential financial downside to saying no to an otherwise fair settlement offer.

Of course, this approach would result (if the settlement offers are accepted) in an actual judgment against Watson. He technically would be deemed responsible for the claims made against him, making him more susceptible to a league-imposed suspension.

But he’s susceptible to a suspension anyway, however and whenever the settlement is effected. Last year, the Dolphins believed he’d be suspended six games if he settled the cases.

That’s what he needs to do now. Settle the cases. Then take whatever punishment the league may impose. And then move on with his new team in his new city, without having those 22 civil actions distracting him from the task at hand. The task of taking the Browns to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

  2. I think their prices went up to settle when they know he’s getting 230M guaranteed now

  3. Watson already knows how much $$$ they want. I bet that this was an (unspoken) part of the contract. Enough guaranteed money to comfortably settle the lawsuit w/ a gag clause. Cleveland doesn’t want Watson suspended either.

  5. Really, really wealthy people simple pay the money and dispense with all the drama & attention.
    For some reason, Watson stubbornly is determined to prove his innocence instead of putting it all to rest & moving on with his life.
    Watson isn’t a billionaire but he has enough money to end things. Don’t know why he won’t.

  6. He could give them each $2 million and it would still be less than one year of that contract. Kind of makes you think some people can get away with anything.

  7. Even with that amount of money I bet we still read about him being broke in 10 years like AP, LT and TO. Vices are expensive, especially when they involve your lower brain….

  8. With regards to the potential NFL suspension, I expect it to be construed as time served and he will be immediately eligible to play. There is no suspension coming, it already happened.

  9. Watson has gotten the WORST advice in this case. Why would you wait to make a settlement offer until AFTER you have agreed to a new contract. You settle before you come into a boatload of money NOT after!!

  11. 22 women accused this scumbag of sexual harassment. Not 2. 22. And he gets $230 million.

    What a country.

  13. Disagree. Hardballing sexual assault / harassment victims is never smart strategy. And just because the prosecutor decided not to prosecute doesn’t mean he/she can’t change their minds. Play it cool, pretend you’re sorry, make them a fair offer, make a half-hearted donation to the battered woman’s shelter and be done.

  14. So if he settles the cases he is admitting guilt, then can’t the da still charge him, even though grand jury did not find him guilty of anything? Also I am sure the NFL will suspend him 6 games or a year…

  15. So Cleveland went all in knowing that he is looking at probably a 6 game suspension and possibly more. In the current environment if he settled and admitted any guilt I bet the suspension is much longer. With about 66 million wrapped up in Watson and Cooper next season teams are likely to offer little compensation for Mayfield, because realistically they can’t afford the cap hit to keep him. This better result in a Superbowl or its going to be ugly

