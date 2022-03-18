Eagles re-signing Boston Scott

Getty Images

The Eagles are getting some of their own free agents taken care of Friday.

After agreeing to terms with safety Anthony Harris on a one-year deal, the Eagles did the same with running back Boston Scott. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Scott will get a one-year, $1.75 million, including $1.1 million guaranteed.

The Saints made Scott a sixth-round selection in 2018, but he never played a down for the team. The Eagles signed Scott off New Orleans’ practice squad late in his rookie season.

He has played 45 games with 10 starts in four seasons with Philadelphia.

Scott has 290 touches for 1,491 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.