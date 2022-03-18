Final Playmakers podcast is coming today

PublicAffairs

We started the Playmakers podcast as a way to give those who preordered Playmakers something more immediate and tangible in exchange for buying the book weeks if not months before it debuted. Now that Playmakers is out, the train is pulling into the station.

The last episode of Playmakers is coming today.

There’s one more event coming for those who have purchased the book. A virtual book launch will happen on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. For full information on how to register, click here.

Those who already receive the Playmakers podcast have received an invitation to the Monday event. Those who have bought the book can sign up for the launch party now.

And if you haven’t bought the book, buy it now. The PFT community has responded in overwhelming fashion to the Playmakers launch, but there are plenty more of you who haven’t made the purchase. It’s Friday. Do it.