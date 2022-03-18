JuJu Smith-Schuster headed to Kansas City

AFC West teams are in an arms race. A day after the Raiders added Davante Adams in a trade with the Packers, JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on social media he is headed to the Chiefs.

“I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame quarterback, . . . with one of the best to ever do it,” Smith-Schuster told Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media. “My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.”

Smith-Schuster will sign a one-year, $10.75 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He is another weapon for Patrick Mahomes, who missed Sammy Watkins last season after the wideout left for Baltimore. Smith-Schuster joins a talented group of skill position players that includes tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill.

Smith-Schuster returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal for 2021 but dislocated his surgery, requiring surgery in October. He played only five games, catching 15 passes for 129 yards, but he did return for the postseason loss to the Chiefs.

30 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster headed to Kansas City

  1. Wow. Would like to hear from KC fans of whether they approve of this move and why or why not.

  7. This division will be fun to watch them beat each other up and make it impossible to get the #1 playoff seed.

  8. Lol, they need to score a lot because their defense is trash. Good pickup, hopefully they draft defenders now.

  10. He’s no Adams, but they needed another body that’s at least plausible, so mission accomplished?

  11. AFC west is going to be insane! No way the Raiders are in the mix with the Chargers and Chiefs!!

  14. Those AFC west teams are going to murder each other during the year. Good luck having anything left for the playoffs.

  15. Haters gonna hate. That’s the X receiver the chiefs have been missing. Touchback6 will have to come on and comment about 1year dynasty and the Chiefs “cap hell” everyone in the AFC is tired of them beating up on them. Especially the AFC W.

  17. 1 year deal, so it’s a rental in an ever closing window.

    KCs drafts have been horrible lately where they have no confidence in promoting anyone.

  19. This was the first story I saw when I looked at the latest news and I thought, “Wow, that’s a big story.” Then I scrolled down.

  20. When the Chiefs run out multiple receiver sets now i dare teams to try and double anyone. Its truly March Madness. The Chiefs went and Boost some Horsepower After back to back SuperBowl appearances with 4 straight AFC Conference Championship under Mahomes they figure lets spice things up by getting out of Cruise Control.

  21. The chiefs had probably the top rated draft of any team last year…good draft grades touchback6..

  22. This is actually a smart move for him. He will put up gaudy numbers in that offense and based on that get a huge deal next year with Washington, Miami, or some other stupid team.

  23. JUJU Smith-Schuster and Jackson Mahomes in the same building…..

    The Tik Tok servers are going to blow up.

  27. touchback6 says:
    March 18, 2022 at 5:04 pm
    1 year deal, so it’s a rental in an ever closing window.

    KCs drafts have been horrible lately where they have no confidence in promoting anyone.
    _____________________________________

    Literally just had two guys named to the All Rookie First Team, not to mention guys like Sneed and Trey Smith found in the late rounds. Yeah, just horrible.

  28. JuJu,

    Thank you for your time in Pittsburgh. Now, you can drop balls and cost chances to get into the playoffs with the Chiefs!

  29. 11 100 yard games with AB and 1 since he left. He may thrive under KC’s current receiving corps if he stays healthy

