Lions announce 2022 coaching staff

Getty Images

The Lions announced their full coaching staff on Wednesday and it includes three new additions to the organization.

John Morton will be a senior offensive assistant after spending the last three seasons on the Raiders staff in the same role. Morton had a one-year stint as the Jets’ offensive coordinator among several other gigs around the league.

The Lions have also hired Cameron Davis as their assistant defensive line coach and Wayne Blair as their defensive quality control coach. In addition to the new hires, the Lions have also promoted Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand to tight ends coach/passing game coordinator, and David Corrao to defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach.

Head coach Dan Campbell’s staff also includes assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, defensive assistant Brian Duker, offensive line coach Hank Fraley, assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins, offensive quality control coach Steve Oliver, WCF minority coaching assistant DeOn’tae Pannell, defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard, defensive quality control coach Stephen Thomas, defensive line coach Todd Wash, director of sports performance Mike Clark, director of sports science Jill Costanza, head strength and conditioning coach Josh Schuler, assistant strength and conditioning coach Morris Henry, and chief of staff Kevin Anderson.