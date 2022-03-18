Longtime NFL writer John Clayton dies at 67

Getty Images

Longtime NFL writer John Clayton died Friday at a Seattle area hospital after a brief illness, the Seahawks announced. Clayton’s wife, Pat, and his sister, Amy, were by his side.

He was 67.

Clayton, nicknamed The Professor, spent 23 years covering the Steelers, Seahawks and the NFL. He worked as a beat reporter for The Pittsburgh Press and Tacoma News Tribune. ESPN hired Clayton as an NFL insider in 1995.

The Steelers released a statement Friday night: “We are very saddened to learn of the passing of John Clayton. He was a Pittsburgh media icon who covered the Steelers for over a decade in the 1970s and 1980s, and he continued to follow and report on the team even when he moved on to become one of the most respected NFL national reporters. Our thoughts are with his wife, Pat, during this difficult time.”

Most recently, Clayton hosted The John Clayton Weekends show on Seattle Sports 710. He served as the sideline reporter for the Seahawks Radio Network.

In 2007, Clayton won the Bill Nunn Award (formerly the Dick McCann Award) awarded annually by the Pro Football Writers of America “for long and distinguished reporting on professional football.”

He was a respected voice on the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee.

Clayton became a national celebrity for his classic “This is SportsCenter” ad. Clayton is shown flipping his personality after his segment, letting his hair down, donning a T-shirt and jumping on his bed with a container of leftovers as he cranks up the music and yells, “Hey, Mom, I’m done with my segment!” Clayton still is remembered for the ad.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Clayton’s family, friends and colleagues.