Luke Gifford returning to Cowboys on one-year deal

Getty Images

Cowboys re-signed linebacker Leighton Vander Esch earlier Friday. They since have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker Luke Gifford.

His agent, Brett Tessler, announced it.

The team did not tender Gifford as a restricted free agent, but he returns on a more team-friendly deal.

Gifford, 26, spent the past three seasons with the Cowboys. He has 23 tackles in 30 career games.

Gifford is a core special teams player. He has played 586 special teams snaps and 33 on defense in his time in the NFL.