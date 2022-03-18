Michael Gallup: Cowboys put their faith in me, have to take it up a notch

Getty Images

The Cowboys made a pair of decisions about wide receivers in recent days and the result of those calls was that Michael Gallup remains in Dallas while Amari Cooper will be playing in Cleveland.

Gallup signed a five-year deal before hitting the open market as a free agent and that deal helped pave the way for the Cowboys to get rid of Cooper’s salary by trading him to the Browns. The two moves add to the importance of Gallup’s role in the offense and he said on Thursday that he realizes he needs to do more once he’s back on the field.

“When I get back out there, you got to take it up a notch,” Gallup said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “They put all their faith in me, so I’ve got to put the work into the team, got to be a leader vocally, got to be a leader physically on the field.”

Gallup’s immediate focus will be on rehabbing his knee after tearing his ACL last season because he won’t be able to reach any of the other goals he’s setting for himself unless he’s on the field.