Nick Caserio: Trading Deshaun Watson is the right move for our organization

Getty Images

It’s official: Deshaun Watson‘s time with the Texans is finished.

The team released a statement, announcing the trade of the quarterback to the Browns. The Texans confirmed the compensation: Houston will send Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

“Earlier today, we agreed to trade Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns,” Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said. “I felt it was the right move for our organization as we head into the new league year focused on building our roster for the 2022 season. Our priority right now is adding talented players to the foundation we have already put in place over the last 15 months and this trade supports that plan. As we navigate through the rest of the offseason, we remain open-minded to all avenues that allow us to improve our roster and add to our program.”

Watson played his final game for the Texans in the 2020 regular-season finale. He requested a trade early in the 2021 offseason before 22 civil lawsuits accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions.

The Texans kept him on the active roster in 2021 and paid his $10.54 million salary without playing him.

Finally, today, the Texans received closure on the Watson era.

“I’m extremely proud of the way Nick Caserio navigated us through this challenging situation,” Texans chair and chief executive officer Cal McNair said. “He remained patient before ultimately making the decision that is best for us in both the short and long term. We’re confident in our plan to build a championship program that can sustain success and our entire organization is excited to move forward together.”