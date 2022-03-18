Panthers create cap space by restructuring Robby Anderson’s deal

Getty Images

The Panthers will not land quarterback Deshaun Watson, despite a long pursuit. But the team has nevertheless moved to create some financial flexibility for the rest of its offseason.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Carolina has converted $11.765 million of receiver Robby Anderson‘s 2022 pay into a signing bonus. That has created $5.9 million in cap space.

Anderson joined the Panthers on a two-year, $20 million deal in 2020 — reuniting him with his college coach, Matt Rhule. After posting a career season in his first year with Carolina, Anderson signed a two-year $29.5 million extension to put him under contract through 2023.

But the receiver’s 2021 season was a disappointment, as he caught only 53 passes for a career-low 519 yards in 17 games.

In six seasons, Anderson has 335 catches for 4,674 yards with 28 touchdowns.