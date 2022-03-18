Panthers, DJ Moore agree to contract extension

Getty Images

The Panthers have locked up one of their best players for the next few years.

Carolina announced on Friday that the club has agreed to a contract extension with receiver D.J. Moore through the 2025 season.

According to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, the extension is worth $51.9 million in new money with $41.6 million guaranteed.

Despite Carolina’s spotty quarterback play, Moore has averaged 1,175 yards over each of the last three seasons. In 2021, he caught a career-high 93 passes for 1,157 yards with four touchdowns. He also took four carries for 48 yards to give him 1,205 yards from scrimmage.

The 24th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Moore was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, as the Panthers elected to pick up his fifth-year option last spring.

We now know that quarterback Deshaun Watson will not waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers. But whoever ends up as Carolina’s QB1 will have a solid young target to grow with for years to come.