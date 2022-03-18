Recent moves shake up AFC West odds

Getty Images

The teams of the AFC West are loading up their rosters with veteran players. And the moves are shaking up the betting prospects in the AFC West.

In February, PointsBet offered the four teams in the AFC West to win the division with these odds: Chiefs -175, Chargers +400, Broncos +400, and Raiders +2100.

Since then, it has changed. Dramatically.

The Chiefs are now +120. The Chargers and Broncos have fallen to +275. And the Raiders come in at +750. Before the Davante Adams trade, the Raiders had +1000 odds.

In the past week, the AFC West has absorbed players like Adams, Russell Wilson, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones, Justin Reid, and Randy Gregory. With three wild-card spots per conference, it’s possible that all four teams will make it to the playoffs.

A key factor in whether the records of the non-division winner will be good enough will be the 12 games played among the four teams that will face each other twice per year. If they each end up at 3-3 or close to it, maybe they’ll otherwise do well enough for three or maybe even all four to get there.

However it plays out, the games played among the AFC West teams will be very compelling in 2022. And plenty of them will be destined to land in prime time or in the late Sunday afternoon doubleheader spot.