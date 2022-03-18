Report: Raiders pushing to sign Stephon Gilmore

Getty Images

The Raiders made headlines on Thursday with a trade for wide receiver Davante Adams and they reportedly aren’t done hunting for major additions to their roster.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the team is making a strong push to sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore finished last season with the Panthers after being traded to Carolina by the Patriots.

Gilmore would be the second big defensive signing of free agency in Las Vegas. The team landed pass rusher Chandler Jones early in the process.

It would also join the Jones move and the Adams trade as the latest bombshell development in the AFC West this offseason. The Broncos made one by trading for Russell Wilson and the Chargers have added the likes of Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson in what’s turned into a divisional arms race since the end of the 2021 season.