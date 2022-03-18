Report: Texans get three first-round picks and two other draft choices for Deshaun Watson

The deals were put in place before the four teams that met with Deshaun Watson received permission to do so. It’s now clear that the asking price remained very high, even after Watson didn’t play football for an entire year.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the Browns will send the Texans three first-round picks plus two other draft choices, on day two or three of the draft. In all, it’s five draft picks for Watson.

Last year, it was believed that the Texans wanted three first-round picks plus multiple players.

Presumably, the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons had similar if not identical offers on the table. Once Watson made his decision to go to Cleveland (after ruling them out on Thursday), it all fell together quickly.

32 responses to “Report: Texans get three first-round picks and two other draft choices for Deshaun Watson

  1. I get the Brown’s desperation for a banger QB, but 3 1sts and 2 more greatly limits their ability to build around Watson. By the time they can put a team around him will he be upset and demanding trade/release?

  2. Insane. 2020 Texans under Watson went 4-12 proving he’s not the Aaron Rodgers type where you could afterthoughts at every position almost yet still be good because your QB is so good. But with a quarter billion dollar contract, and also dumping all those picks, what else will the Browns possibly have but B-teamers around him. They’ll have no cap to sign FA’s, and they’ll have picks for 3 years to get marquee draft additions. Even MN with the Cousins contract be like, boy you guys got it bad.

  5. That’s just too many draft picks to part with, nevermind the guaranteed money. Let’s see the terms I guess.

  6. If you make a trade giving away 3 first rounders you must, must, have a very talented roster at that moment that isn’t too long in the tooth. Cause there is no cavalry coming over the hill for awhile to reinforce with blue chip, cost efficient talent for 3 years. Not high end.
    Cleveland actually might have the roster to absorb this trades draft capital and not be kneecapped by it. Many many teams I think this payout is nuts. For Cleveland I think this works. IMO

  7. For the sake of all the long-suffering Browns fans, I sure hope this doesn’t turn out to be a Herschel-Walker-to-the-Vikings thing.

  8. Good thing the Browns have no other roster holes that they need to fill through the draft.

  9. Watson “ruled out” the Browns, then had his buddy bet on the Browns when the odds went up, then picked the Browns. Paid all his legal bills.

  10. I was really hoping to see Baker bounce back and hate that the Browns did this. It’s a huge move and only time will tell if it was genius or idiotic.

  14. Wonder how quickly he’ll demand to be traded when the Browns don’t have picks to surround him with cheap talent or cap to buy it… One season, like after his contract extension?

  15. Browns mortgaging their future. Good luck beating out Mahomes, Herbert, Carr, Wilson, Allen, Jackson, and Burrow, in the AFC.

  20. Bravo to the Saints and Falcons for having the fortitude to have a stopping point. That’s the only reason he ended up picking a team that he just ruled out.

  22. Well, if they win with Watson, those 1st rounders were going to be low anyways. If they parlay Mayfield into second rounders and and later this season, they can still scoop up quality receivers in a deep draft.

  24. Nobody to throw to and no line. And don’t give me Cooper. He’s hurt constantly and a no show in big games. Watsons career was over anyway.

  25. Anyone else find it ironic that the Browns could’ve had him all along at No. 12 in 2017?

  27. Ask yourself would you give this up for Mahomes, Allen, or Burrow? I think everyone would and would pay them the same contract if not more. Watson is just as good. Outside of trading the pick to Houston in the first place, Cleveland finally did something right.

  28. You know, they always say a good deal is one where both parties leave unhappy, well the Browns and Watson both are going to hate each other by week 15. This is a disaster made in heaven. Texans on the other hand, should be penalized for completely stealing from the Browns, lol. What a train wreck and I love it.

  29. The Browns have one of the leagues best run games with a very talented oline. A young defense ready to win now.

    The problems with this trade will show up in 3 years as attrition works its way through that roster, with no real chance of replacing high end talent with high end prospects.

    But like the Raiders and others. Browns are in a win now mode. With a 2 year window.

  30. Have to love the media giving Watson a free pass during women’s month. Very empowering.

  31. Can someone please direct me back to reality I read someone write that Josh Allen is less than Deshaun Watson. Allen is on the podium of QBs right now whichever spot you think he is 1-2-3. But I’m not seeing how a guy who hasn’t played in over a year and never reached any lofty heights equals what we saw Mahomes and Allen display which is the HIGHEST quality of QB play there is. Not one executive makes that trade giving Allen and receiving Watson. Not, 1.

  32. I’m surprised they didn’t want Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately that says a lot about Mayfield – unless he was refusing to go, which would have been stupid on his part.

