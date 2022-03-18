Report: Texans get three first-round picks and two other draft choices for Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The deals were put in place before the four teams that met with Deshaun Watson received permission to do so. It’s now clear that the asking price remained very high, even after Watson didn’t play football for an entire year.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the Browns will send the Texans three first-round picks plus two other draft choices, on day two or three of the draft. In all, it’s five draft picks for Watson.

Last year, it was believed that the Texans wanted three first-round picks plus multiple players.

Presumably, the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons had similar if not identical offers on the table. Once Watson made his decision to go to Cleveland (after ruling them out on Thursday), it all fell together quickly.