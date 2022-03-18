Ron Rivera: You have questions about Carson Wentz, I don’t

Getty Images

The Commanders didn’t have a long-term answer at quarterback in Ron Rivera’s first two seasons as their head coach and that led them to make a trade for Carson Wentz this week.

Reactions to that trade varied, but one popular opinion was that the Wentz of the last few seasons is not the answer to the instability that Rivera called “very tiring” on Thursday. Those doubts came up when Rivera talked about the trade on Thursday, but the head coach made it clear that what happened with the Eagles and Colts isn’t weighing on his mind as the team prepares to move forward with Wentz.

“You have questions. I don’t. . . . Whose questions are they? Do they have answers? If they have answers, and they know and they’re right in the middle of it, then great. Then why don’t you tell us what your answers are?” Rivera told Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “I will be honest with you: From this point, I’m really not concerned what happened in Philadelphia, and I’m not really concerned what happened in Indianapolis. The answers I’ve got from the people, the things that I’ve seen and read don’t scare me. . . . Most of the things that I’ve seen and people I’ve talked to, and the people in the know . . . their answers really support how I feel. . . . Quite bluntly, I’m not concerned about that.”

The Commanders wouldn’t have traded for Wentz if they thought the negatives of having him on the roster outweighed the positives, but needing a quarterback can lead teams to look at things through fractured lenses. Whether this trade turns out to be an example of that will be determined in the coming months and the wrong answer will lead to questions about whether the current decision makers can come up with the right solution.