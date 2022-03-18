Ryan Bates visited Vikings, set to visit Patriots and Bears after RFA tender from Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT
The Bills tendered guard Ryan Bates as a restricted free agent this week, but there’s no draft pick compensation attached to signing him away from Buffalo and teams are showing interest in his services.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Bates’ Thursday meeting with the Vikings went well and that the team is interested in extending an offer. A decision about how to proceed is likely to wait, however.

Bates is set to meet with the Patriots and Bears next week and those visits will determine next steps for all involved.

Bates played 41 games for the Bills over the last three years and he made his first four regular season starts last year. The Bills tendered him at $2.433 million for the 2022 season.

11 responses to “Ryan Bates visited Vikings, set to visit Patriots and Bears after RFA tender from Bills

  3. That’s all well and good but the Vikings had better do something to bolster this offensive line before everything plays out with Bates. He can take his time to decide which offer he likes and then the Bills have a week to match it. There are literally no starting caliber guards left in free agency and JC Tretter is the only center (he probably signed with someone while I was typing this). Time is not on your side but there is no sense of urgency with the Vikings so far in building a team that they apparently think can win a Super Bowl this year.

    __________________________
    LOL pal. 7 drives, 7 TDs.

    _____________________________
    That shambles is going to stomp the AFC East.

    Your desperation is growing with each post you make.

  9. touchback6 says:
    March 18, 2022 at 6:35 pm
    This would be a nice little steal job by BB as that OL is in a shambles in Buffalo

    ———

    If the Bills OL is in shambles, how did they score 7 straight TDs against BB’s defense in their last game? Do you even watch football?

  10. Spent more games on the practice squad than games he started. Sounds like a perfect fit for the Pats.

  11. Looks like the Bills just scored another TD against the Pats, Take that Sully!

