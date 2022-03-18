Seahawks are expected to sign Quinton Jefferson

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson is reportedly heading back to Seattle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are set to sign Jefferson. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Jefferson was a 2016 fourth-round pick by the Seahawks and he spent four years with the team before signing with the Bills in 2020. He spent one year in Buffalo and then moved on to the Raiders last season.

Jefferson started every game for Las Vegas and recorded 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He had 59 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries during his first stint with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks re-signed Al Woods in their only other move at defensive tackle so far this offseason.