Seahawks initiated contact with Broncos on a Russell Wilson trade

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT
Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson
When Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said 16 days ago that the team had “no intention” to trade quarterback Russell Wilson, we interpreted it as a truthful reflection of the organizational mindset. Put simply, they didn’t plan to trade him, but their plans could be changed by an offer they couldn’t or wouldn’t refuse.

It’s now clear that the comment was less truthful than it appeared. Indeed, while Carroll said that the team has “no intention” to trade Wilson, the team was deep in negotiations with the Broncos.

“The fact that this did not leak — we had a month of negotiations between [General Manager] John [Schneider] and I and it didn’t leak. It’s a credit to John and a credit to the Seahawks, the Broncos, and Russ and his team,” Broncos G.M. George Paton said Wednesday.

So how did it all start? Who made the first move? Per a league source, the Seahawks initiated the communications with the Broncos.

While it’s theoretically possible to harmonize Seattle making the first move with the stream of statements indicating that Wilson wanted out, the fact that the Seahawks called the Broncos suggests that, even if Wilson wanted out, the Seahawks weren’t trying to convince him to stick around for another year.

“Another year” was the key. The Seahawks were a year away from Wilson and agent Mark Rodgers seeking another market-value contract. The Seahawks were a year away from strongly resisting it. The Seahawks knew that, if they traded Wilson at a time when he expected a huge new contract, the Seahawks would have gotten less for him than they got now.

So it wasn’t about Wilson wanting out. It was about both sides reading the room and realizing that they both benefit from moving on now. It was mutual.

Whether the team or Wilson had the first inkling, the dysfunction was rooted in the fact that the Seahawks never used Wilson the way he wanted to be used. The offense never ran through him. The offense was never built around him. They kept paying him like a franchise quarterback but not playing him like one.

Something had to give. It would have given next year. It gave now. Wilson wanted it. The team wanted it. And, when the time came to commence the process of moving on, they didn’t wait for the phone to ring. They called the Broncos.

13 responses to "Seahawks initiated contact with Broncos on a Russell Wilson trade

  1. Like I’ve been saying, it was obvious who was lying in that exchange by who has been doing the most talking.

  3. Russ wouldn’t sign another extension out of concern for his legacy.

    Seattle got a good deal.

    Having endured the Favre-Packers divorce, I’d say this was about as amicable as moving on from a franchise player is going to get.

  4. Good for Seattle – Russ is a tier 2 qb and they got a haul for him. And saved cap space. And can build for the future. Now pick up Matt Ryan and you will finally have a real QB.

  5. When Wilson was young and hungry and willing to execute Carroll’s system, the team went to 2 Super Bowls. He was like a point guard distributing the ball with a strong team around him. When he got older he made more demands each year offensively and the Seahawks met those demands each year and still they never went back to the super bowl. Every year he made more demands for offensive players and changes to the offense yet he never created the success he envisioned when the Seahawks let him do that and have him those offensive tools. . The year he started off hot the other teams defenses figured him out and he threw tons of interceptions after that.

    It looks to me like the Seahawks are going back to their roots of young hungry players, strong D, strong run game, and QB as a point guard. It wasn’t working with QB demanding a different approach and soaking up most of the cap $, so perhaps it will work. With Wilson they probably wouldn’t make playoffs next year or would be one and done. Also they weren’t going to get him back after next year anyway, so they might be better off trading him now.

  6. Wilson, with 2 years left on his contract, gave Seattle an ultimatum to make him the highest paid player or else he wouldn’t re-sign with the team. I thought Seattle should’ve been looking to trade Wilson at that time. Then a year later, Wilson is bitching about the Seahawks again about how he wants say on player decisions on a TV interview. The Seahawks are definitely better off in the long run getting rid of the malcontent QB, just it happened in a draft year that is relatively weak at QB. Most people seem to think Seattle was the issue,but I definitely do not.

  7. This actually aligns with what Pete Carroll said in his presser. They had no intention of trading him. But that Russ brought it up to Pete in convos, that he might want to explore the chance of getting a fresh start somewhere, and that Pete basically told him “let’s see what we can do”. This was them looking for a way to accommodate him, and their feeling was that it was “extremely unlikely” to happen based on what they knew they’d need to get in return in order to even consider it, until the final offer came over. It was better than they thought, so they took it. Go watch the presser folks. It’s all there.

  8. May I ask a question? Who cares how something is run as long as you’re winning and contending for a SB?

    This is called EGO.

    Brady started this. Brady’s antics in NE, started this self-centered, ego/primadonna routine that we’re seeing with Rodgers and now Wilson. It’s setting off a chain reaction all over the league.

    Once you enable the spoiled brat, the brat becomes WORSE.

    I knew the story of Wilson storming out of Petey’s office prior to last season was 100% true. The fact is, Bill Belichick (and Malcolm Butler being told where to be) ripped the heart out of Carroll/Wilson 7 years ago, and they simply never recovered from the arrogance and hubris at the goal line.

    And, this whole concept that the QB seeking the highest or one of the highest contracts in the league not being an issue as the QB ages, is ludicrous. It’s an issue. It’s why Baltimore hasn’t paid Jackson and why Cleveland doesn’t want to pay Mayfield.

    Seattle just wisely backed out of a problem and got some picks back from the disastrous Jamal Adams deal as well, which they needed to find a way to do. They’re stuck with Adams at a preposterous 20 mil per, but that’s their own fault there.

  9. Pete Carroll, the guy responsible for the USC infractions, is dishonest? Say it ain’t so!

  11. realfootballfan says:
    Like I’ve been saying, it was obvious who was lying in that exchange by who has been doing the most talking.
    ==

    I have no dog in this fight, but if you believe Russell Wilson hasn’t been passive-aggressively laying the groundwork for his premature exit from Seattle for at least two years then you haven’t been paying attention.
    The only thing I hate worse than an openly-arrogant narcissist is one that lies back and pretends to be an all-around good guy — always about the team — when in secret he’s the exact opposite. I’ve enjoyed watching Wilson play, but to me he’s always comes across as a huge phony.
    Seattle will miss Wilson’s nice deep ball and his civic contributions, but he hasn’t been able to put the Seahawks on his back since the demise of the Legion of Boom. More often than not he starts a game on fire but falls apart in the fourth quarter, or starts slow before staging a furious comeback that sometimes falls short.
    Seattle will not miss Wilson holding on to the ball too long, or going stretches where every pass is four feet over his receivers’ heads, or his penchant for fumbling when he’s sacked. He’s put on weight and is clearly less mobile than he was. Who knows if the repaired finger on his throwing hand will ever have full feeling. His grip and strength were obviously off after he returned in 2021.
    Seattle may not have been completely upfront about the trade to Denver, but Wilson has been talking out both sides of his mouth for a long time and clearly wanted this. Seattle did what was best for its long-term interests, just as Wilson has always done for his.

  12. Ya, let’s trade a proven guy for a bag of lottery tickets… While he is a diva and a half, Russ has been propping this team up for years. Going to enjoy watching the Hawks flailing to replace him.

  13. So what does the 12th Man say about this trade?
    ============

    Russ is oddly polarizing. Best QB in franchise history, without question… but many got tired of his act and call him a phony.

    And plenty think Pete and John should be fired, regardless of what went on here.

    I think most would say this was the best move for everyone involved.

