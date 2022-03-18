Seahawks will release Carlos Dunlap

The Seahawks are parting ways with veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are releasing Dunlap on Friday. Dunlap joined the team in a 2020 trade with the Bengals and signed a two-year deal to remain in Seattle last year.
If Dunlap’s release is processed as a post-June 1 move, the Seahawks will see $5.1 million in cap savings. They’ll only realize $900,000 in savings if they don’t go that route, but Dunlap will be free to sign with a new team in either case.
Dunlap had 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while appearing in all 17 games that Seattle played last season.