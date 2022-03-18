What’s next for Matt Ryan?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Atlanta Falcons
Matty Ice played nice with the Falcons, agreeing to delay a roster bonus in order to make it easier to trade him, if Deshaun Watson had picked Atlanta. Now that Watson is heading to Cleveland, what should Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan do?

It’s possible that the quid pro quo for Ryan’s four-day delay in his $7.5 million payment was an agreement to trade him, even if the Falcons don’t land Watson. After all those years in Atlanta and after never once hinting about the possibility of leaving, the Falcons were ready to throw him overboard. Surely, he was pissed. How could he not be?

He had leverage. He simply had to say no. Maybe he said yes without getting anything in return. Or maybe he squeezed the Falcons for a commitment to let him move on, whatever Watson did.

It’s unclear where he’d go, but there are teams that are currently doing a lot worse at quarterback than Matt Ryan. Seattle could use him, as could Indianapolis. The Texans need a better quarterback. The Panthers are begging for a franchise player at the position. He’d be an upgrade for the Lions, too. And he grew up in Philadelphia.

Whatever the case, Ryan was about to find out the hard way that football is a cold, calculating, ruthless business. They love you until the minute they’re done with you. And the Falcons were trying very hard to be done with Matt Ryan. He has every right to now want to be done with them.

  1. I like Ryan for Seattle, he’ll play more their style of offense instead of Russ who like to chuck it deep no matter what.

  4. Arthur Blank treated him well for 14 years, and Ryan knows it’s a business. He makes more in one week than many fans will make in a decade. I’m sure he will be fine.

    What good would he do for the Texans who are soooooooo far away from contending? It’s better to see what Mills has for 1 more season unless theres someone they prefer in the draft. Same with the Lions. Goff is horrible theres no doubt but Matt Ryan doesnt elevate them to playoffs or contender status.

  8. Ryan has more class in his little finger that Mayfield, Rodgers, Wilson, Watson and Wentz combined.

  11. Stay put in Atlanta. Nice warm weather games in that division for an aging QB.

  13. I’ve always thought Ryan was a top QB in the league, just a notch below elite but still quite capable, as a Cowboy’s fan I have a newfound respect and high regard for Ryan as a person, how many QB’s around the league would have afforded his team (employer) the opportunity to pursue his replacement without animosity and delay a sizable roster bonus?
    I am now a fan of his for life

  15. Seattle or Indy are the only decent teams that have the need and cap space. Carolina are nowhere near being a competitive team anytime soon, and that is a major step down for Ryan. Texans now with all those drafts picks are for the future and don’t need to waste picks on a 36 year old QB to maybe be 500. Niners don’t exactly have the draft capital, they went all in last year on Lance who should be the starter this year or Shanahan and Lynch should be fired. Detroit, another major step down is just moving from one losing team to another perianal losing franchise, why would he do go through that misery. Eagles would be better waiting until next years draft they just don’t have the team to support Ryan. Don’t see the Falcons trading him to Saints unless there are several ones involved.

  16. I like Ryan to the Colts. Last season it looked like Wentz was the weakest link.

