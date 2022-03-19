Anheuser-Busch ends Washington Commanders sponsorship

Getty Images

One of the biggest sponsors of the NFL and its teams has decided to stop sponsoring the Washington Commanders.

Anheuser-Busch confirmed that it has ended its sponsorship agreement with the Commanders. Although the company did not explain its decision, it noted in a statement to the Washington Post that it continues to have sponsorship arrangements with 26 other NFL teams, as well as with the league itself.

Anheuser-Busch was one of several companies targeted by former employees of the team who are demanding transparency in the ongoing investigation of sexual harassment within the Commanders organization.

At least two other sponsors have cut ties with the Commanders recently, but Anheuser-Busch is one of the most prominent advertisers in American sports, and its decision is another indication that some businesses just don’t want to be in business with Dan Snyder’s team. If more businesses follow suit, that would be very bad news for Snyder.