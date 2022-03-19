Brandon Powell returning to Rams

Getty Images

The Rams are bringing back their returner for 2022.

Los Angeles announced on Saturday that Brandon Powell has agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Powell joined the Rams on Nov. 4, initially on the team’s practice squad. But he ended up playing a significant role on Los Angeles’ special teams unit.

He averaged 26.0 yards on eight kick returns and 22.2 yards on six punt returns, including a 61-yard touchdown against the Vikings in Week 16. In the postseason, he averaged 11.6 yards per punt return and 17.6 yards per kick return.

Powell has also spent time with the Lions, Falcons, Bills, and Dolphins. He’s caught 23 passes for 198 yards with a pair of touchdowns in his career.