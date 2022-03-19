Browns restructuring Amari Cooper’s contract for cap space

Getty Images

After landing quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday, the Browns are making another move to free up some money for the 2022 season.

According to Tom Pelissro of NFL Media, Cleveland is converting most of Amari Cooper‘s $20 million base salary into a signing bonus and adding two void years to the deal. That will save $15 million on the 2022 cap.

The Browns agreed to acquire Cooper from the Cowboys last Saturday. They had inherited Cooper’s five-year, $100 million deal that he signed in March 2020.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards with eight touchdowns in 2021.

The Browns’ receiving corps currently includes Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, Ja’Marcus Bradley, and Jake Grant.