Browns trading Case Keenum to Bills, signing Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

A day after agreeing to trade for Deshaun Watson, the Browns are also changing out their backup quarterback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Browns are trading Case Keenum to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is signing Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal.

Keenum spent the last two seasons with the Browns backing up Baker Mayfield. He’ll now go to the Bills to back up Josh Allen, replacing Mitchell Trubisky in that role. Keenum was 2-0 as a starter in 2021. In seven appearances, he completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 462 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Brissett appeared in 11 games with five starts for Miami last season, compiling a 2-3 record. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,283 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Dolphins recently signed Teddy Bridgewater to be Tua Tagovaiola’s backup in 2022.

With Brissett in tow, the Browns will have an experienced QB if and when Watson is suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

As of Saturday afternoon, Baker Mayfield also remains on Cleveland’s roster. But he’s likely to be traded sooner than later.