March 19, 2022
A day after agreeing to trade for Deshaun Watson, the Browns are also changing out their backup quarterback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Browns are trading Case Keenum to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is signing Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal.

Keenum spent the last two seasons with the Browns backing up Baker Mayfield. He’ll now go to the Bills to back up Josh Allen, replacing Mitchell Trubisky in that role. Keenum was 2-0 as a starter in 2021. In seven appearances, he completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 462 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Brissett appeared in 11 games with five starts for Miami last season, compiling a 2-3 record. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,283 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Dolphins recently signed Teddy Bridgewater to be Tua Tagovaiola’s backup in 2022.

With Brissett in tow, the Browns will have an experienced QB if and when Watson is suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

As of Saturday afternoon, Baker Mayfield also remains on Cleveland’s roster. But he’s likely to be traded sooner than later.

12 responses to “Browns trading Case Keenum to Bills, signing Jacoby Brissett

  3. no more tiny QBs.. when the Watson goes on Vacation (and he will 4-6 games) JB will get his turn. also JB good on the sneak.. Berry covering all the bases.

  4. So they got a 7th round pick in exchange for somewhat downgrading their backup QB position? Or 3rd string if they’re planning to keep Baker out of spite.

  5. Nah brissett is a much better fit as a backup to watson. U can now run the same plays in practice because of that alone the play calling improves a lot this year. You aren’t running zone read play action with 34 35 year old kase Keenum u just aren’t

  7. Better than Barkley, competent backup, but lets face it if QB1 goes down in Buffalo it doesnt matter who lines up behind center

  8. eagleswin says:
    March 19, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    I think Case Keenum is the better backup QB.

    He is but he’s also on the wrong side of 30 and was going into the last year of his deal. At the same time this is the best roster Brissett has been on since leaving the Patriots so he should be just fine.

  9. Every QB mentioned in this story – Allen, Watson, Mayfield, Brissett, Bridgewater, Trubisky, Tagovaiola –

    Keenum has made it farther in the playoffs than any of them.

    ——————————————————————————————-

    He’s 1-1 in the playoffs. Allen’s been to a Conference title game and is 3-2 overall. As has Watson

