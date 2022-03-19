Buccaneers require new season-ticket buyers to buy season tickets for two years

Years ago, fully brainwashed by the mythology carefully manufactured through the magnificence of NFL Films and the mellifluous voice of John Facenda, the realization that the NFL is actually a business hit me harder than figuring out that grown men don’t stomp their feet on a canvas mat when hitting each other, like the pro wrestlers of the day did.

Pro football is undoubtedly is a business, first and foremost. It’s part of what drives this website and prompted Playmakers — a desire to nudge the powers-that-be away from their tendency to place wealth and power over the good of the game.

Here’s the latest example of the manner in which pro football will try to separate people from their money. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are now requiring new season-ticket holders to buy season tickets for two full seasons.

It’s a clear acknowledgement that the Bucs know they most likely will have Tom Brady for only one more year, and that by next year the demand for season tickets would reflect whoever the quarterback not named Tom Brady is.

Is it fair? It is right? It doesn’t matter. The Buccaneers have the right to attach the condition, and the customer has the right to say, “No thanks.” The Bucs are banking that few will.

Again, it’s a business. And the Bucs are exercising what they regard as good business sense.

It’s all the more reason for Tom Brady to exercise some good business sense of his own, and to recite to ownership one of the most memorable lines from Goodfellas.

  1. How do normal middle class Americans afford this? I make right above 100k a year and have a wife and two kids and I don’t think that I could afford it without really going into debt or making significant cutbacks to our way of life… Just crazy to me…

  2. Still a bunch of bandwagoners. SMH. Remember a few years ago when there was a supposedly a 50,000 fans waiting lists. Except there werent.

  4. That’s pretty outrageous. Why not make it 10 years? Such greed. Stay home and watch the games with some friends on tv. I find this a much more enjoyable experience.

  5. NO THANKS!! Not even if you told me I’m getting the best version of Brady would I put out money for 2 years. First of all are you offering a money back guarantee if Brady gets hurt? Of course you aren’t. Are you offering refunds if the team goes 1-8, or 5-11 to start the year? Of course you aren’t. No way No How

  6. on of the worst fan bases in the NFL.. been living amongst them for 35 years.
    As soon as Tom is gone they will be back to normal

  8. Prefer watching games at home. Wide screen TV, my own food and beverages, and my own comfortable couch. Don’t have to waste time driving to and back from the stadium, weather is always nice, not paying outrageous prices for tickets, parking and food. Not having people spill drinks and food on me or cussing me out cause my team is beating theirs or hear their gloating when their team is beating mine. My last stadium game was in 2012 and I’ve enjoyed saving all that money and time. Keep your stadium seats. Watching the game at home is much better.

  9. Shocking story. I’m dumbfounded. What could be next? I’d better get up early tomorrow to see if the sun is still rising in the east.

  14. Forget the season tickets and buy on the secondary market. It will cost more per game, but a lot less overall. Most people that buy season tickets don’t go to all the games. They go to the ones that they prefer and they see the rest.

    The secondary market will be flooded with tickets in year 2.

    I know that the NFL is a business, but they seem to forget that the game is what’s important to people. Most fans are NOT rich.

