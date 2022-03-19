Cordarrelle Patterson stays with Falcons

Getty Images

After having his best season in Atlanta last year, Cordarrelle Patterson will stick around.

The Falcons and Patterson have agreed to a new contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Patterson was a unique playmaker last season, carrying 153 times for 618 yards and six touchdowns, while also catching 52 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns. All of those numbers were career-highs.

But wait, there’s more: Patterson also had 18 kickoff returns for 434 yards. And he even played two snaps on defense.

Now the Falcons will bring Patterson back and see what else they can find for their do-everything playmaker to do.