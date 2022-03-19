David Ojabo tore his Achilles at Michigan Pro Day

Getty Images

Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo suffered a serious injury when he went down during a pass rush drill at Michigan’s Pro Day.

Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles tendon, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That’s an injury that usually takes several months to heal. Last year, former Vanderbilt pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo tore his Achilles during a pre-draft workout in January. The good news is that Odeyingbo was still drafted in the second round, by the Colts. The bad news is that Odeyingbo wasn’t able to get on the field for the Colts until nine months after the injury.

Ojabo will have to hope he doesn’t fall too far in the draft, and hope he’s able to recover in time to get on the field during his rookie year.