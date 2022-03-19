Get Playmakers at Amazon for nearly 20 percent off, again

PublicAffairs

If I’m going to constantly be asking those of you who haven’t bought Playmakers to go buy Playmakers, the least I can do is be on the lookout for bargains.

Here’s one. Amazon currently has a $1.43 coupon that, when paired with the 14-percent discount, makes the total savings roughly 20 percent, again. So, basically, you can save almost 20 percent by purchasing Playmakers on Amazon now.

“Offer good while supplies last,” the terms and conditions of the coupon explain. And the supplies are moving faster than I ever would have expected. (Then again, I had low expectations. Life is much easier that way.)

So get on it, if you missed the boat a couple of weeks ago on the 20-percent discount that Amazon offered until they realized based on the response that maybe they should move it to 14 percent. Now, it’s almost 20 percent. (Technically, it’s 19 percent. I did the math. It’s correct. Maybe.)

And if you buy the book and read the book, feel free to give it a review on Amazon. I didn’t know that Amazon lets anyone post whatever they want as a “review,” even if the person didn’t actually buy the product. So the haters now have a platform (other than Twitter or my personal email address) to spew their bad man said bad things about my favorite team venom. If any of you would like to post an actual review of the book, it would be appreciated.

Especially since that would mean you bought the book.