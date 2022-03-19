Has Deshaun Watson definitely avoided criminal prosecution?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans
It has been widely assumed that the March 11 decision of a Houston grand jury to not indict Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson means he’ll never face criminal prosecution for any of the events related to a habit of pursuing massage therapists via social media and having some of the encounters turn sexual. That may not be the case.

First, the complaints can be presented to a grand jury again, as long as the statute of limitations has not expired. Jeopardy doesn’t attach until the jury is empaneled at the trial. At the grand jury stage, charges can be pursued on multiple occasions.

Second, the federal government could get involved, if it believes that Watson specifically paid to bring someone across state lines for the purposes of sexual encounters. Attorney Tony Buzbee has tried to instigate such an investigation in the past. By all appearances, it has gotten no traction.

However, the Department of Justice usually doesn’t take out a billboard regarding its investigations. It’s still possible that the feds could pursue the matter. It’s possible that they secretly are.

Watson’s legal team is confident that he’s in the clear. Otherwise, attorney Rusty Hardin wouldn’t have allowed Watson to testify in depositions related to the 22 civil cases after the grand jury decided nine days ago to not charge him.

None of this means that anything else will happen. But the door hasn’t been conclusively closed on a potential prosecution, state or federal.

15 responses to “Has Deshaun Watson definitely avoided criminal prosecution?

  1. Unless some women come forward with additional complaints along with proof of criminal actions,… I’d say YES he’s not in jeopardy of criminal prosecution.
    But that doesn’t mean he’s off the hook for civil lawsuits.

  2. I would hope that the Browns had done their own due diligence and has some kind of clause in the contract to account for this

  4. Appears the NFL has instructed the Curt’s that they are not to attempt prosecution.

  5. Just wanted to write a story based on nothing but your own speculation… nothing to see here

  7. Those hoping he avoids something like this simply because it effects your favorite fall hobby might want to reconsider your priorities. I know there is a little bit, but the lack of outrage over this is kind of disgusting.

  8. Paying a guy greatly who demean and degrade women and post about him getting away with it but Baker is a victim… So much for ‘the shield’ of the NFL

  9. Yes. He’s rich and famous. Of course he won’t be prosecuted. This is America with liberty and justice for the wealthy.

  10. Ummmm,… Rusty Hardin is 80 years old and still getting after it. I wonder what you’ll look like at 80 ??

  12. The Feds catch-all charges, when States fail to indict/prosecute and or convict, is the Civil Rights violation. High profile cases, in particular.

    Every lawyer in America knows this.

    Until the statute of limitations runs out, there will always be a chance of a State or the Feds going after him.

  13. We’ll in a way he was convicted and sentenced to the Cleveland Browns.

  14. “Watson’s legal team is confident that he’s in the clear.” That’s what all lawyers do. They are never going to say he’s guilty even if they know it.

  15. Could he also not be prosecuted in other states? Like if he had been in Tennessee, playing the Titans and an alleged incident occurred there. Could that complainant not go to the Tennessee authorities? And/or should she not have gone to the Tennessee authorities to begin with?

