Matthew Stafford signs new contract with Rams

After their first year together ended perfectly, Matthew Stafford and the Rams have agreed to stay together for many more years.

The Rams announced today that Stafford’s contract has been extended. According to multiple reports, it’s a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed. Stafford is now under contract through the 2026 season.

The 34-year-old Stafford, who spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Lions, is now poised to play out the rest of his career with the Rams.

The full structure of the contract hasn’t been revealed, but it surely lowers Stafford’s $23 million cap hit and instead pushes cap charges to future years. The Rams currently don’t have much cap space, but they have worked hard this offseason to keep the team competitive, and this move should help.

In an offseason in which several well-known quarterbacks have changed teams, Stafford and the Rams are staying in business together.