Michael Gallup deal ties $1 million per year to game-day roster status

The Cowboys managed to keep receiver Michael Gallup, via a five-year, $57.5 million deal. However, $5 million of the amount is tied directly to being available to play.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Gallup has $1 million in annual per-game roster bonuses. That’s $58,824 per game.

It’s a significant amount tied to game-day availability. Usually, per-game roster bonuses aren’t much higher than $500,000 per year.

Here’s a full breakdown of the other terms:

1. Signing bonus: $10 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2023 base salary: $11 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2024 base salary: $8.5 million, $4 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

5. 2025 base salary: $10.5 million.

6. 2026 base salary: $10.5 million.

7. 2022-26 workout de-escalator: $500,000 per year.

The deal includes up to $2.5 million in escalators for 2025 and 2026.

The workout de-escalator drops Gallup’s salary if he chooses not to participate in the offseason workout program. Last year, plenty of players boycotted the offseason program, exercising power they’d had for years but previously never used.

The contract includes $23 million fully guaranteed at signing. It’s a two-year, $25 million deal (if the per-game roster bonuses are earned), with another one-year, $10.5 million possible. The final two years are completely unguaranteed. If Gallup is playing at a sufficiently high level, they’ll keep him. If not, he’ll be cut.