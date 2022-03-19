Nick Caserio: There were “a few more” teams interested in Deshaun Watson

March 19, 2022
Four teams ultimately jockeyed for position to secure the services of Deshaun Watson: Panthers, Saints, Falcons, and Browns. More than four were interested.

The field was cut to four based in large part on teams failing to meet Houston’s threshold trade expectations.

“I would say there was a fair amount of teams, but what we tried to do was bring the teams that had a legitimate interest, and that was based off the compensation that was presented,” Texans G.M. Nick Caserio told reporters on Saturday. “Going back to the earlier questions, I think there was a certain threshold that I had established in order to make it a legitimate discussion, and if we got to that point then we could engage further. I don’t want to get into the exact number, but there was a few more, however many teams than what everybody was reporting towards the end.”

The Colts reportedly inquired, but they had the door slammed in their faces by their division rivals. The real question is which other teams made a trade offer that was deemed too low to secure permission from the Texans to meet with Watson?

That was indeed a genius move by Caserio, the smartest thing the Texans have done in several years. If they had (as I thought they would) allowed Watson to meet with teams and then create a list of those for which he’d waive his no-trade clause, Watson possibly would have decided to waive his no-trade clause for only one team. That would have destroyed Houston’s leverage when the time came to talk trade.

By pre-qualifying teams to trade for Watson by requiring acceptable trade terms to be tendered, the Texans ensured that they would get what they wanted for Watson before letting Watson decide what he wanted.

The fact that a few more teams tried is intriguing, since perhaps one or more were considering swooping in with an offer the Texans would have taken in order to make a last-ditch run at Watson.

8 responses to “Nick Caserio: There were “a few more” teams interested in Deshaun Watson

  1. Just a few weeks ago there were articles saying the Texans lost their leverage and majority of the posters here bashing my comments saying that by showing they were willing to wait on an acceptable offer the Texans GAINED leverage…hmmmm seems like they definitely played it smart and increased their leverage over time 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

  2. Deshaun is a top 3 QB so unless your QB is Burrow or Brady your team should be in the mix.

  3. The Texans got rid of a problem player, got a nice haul of draft capital. But as of tonight, they still don’t have any idea of who their QB of the future is.
    I know they got Davis Mills, but all he has is potential right now. They’re back to basically being an expansion team again.

  4. Everyone lining up for a guy with 22 lawsuits still pending. Protect the shield.

  8. The Texans hit the jackpot with the Browns trade, both of the Browns trades. First the Browns give the Texans (3) 1st’s round picks, + (2) more picks! Then they trade Case to the Bills and Jacoby Brisset to be their starter for the games Watson is suspended.

    The Texans got the 13th pick in 2022 from the Browns and depending on how many games
    Watson is suspended, the 2023 pick could be in the top 10.

    The last two days have been great days for the Texans! Thanks Cleveland!

