Rasul Douglas re-signing with Packers on three-year deal

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 19, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Cornerback Rasul Douglas didn’t initially join the Packers until Oct. 6, when injuries in the team’s secondary induced the club to bring him in off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.

But Douglas performed much better than anyone expected. And now he’s been rewarded with a lucrative new deal.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are re-signing Douglas to a three-year, $21 million contract that can escalate to $25.5 million.

In 12 games with nine starts in 2021, Douglas intercepted five passes, returning two of them for touchdowns. He also had 13 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Douglas was an Eagles third-round pick in 2017 and played three seasons for the franchise. He also spent the 2020 season with the Panthers.

Douglas has 10 career interceptions with 47 passes defensed.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Rasul Douglas re-signing with Packers on three-year deal

  1. Excellent! Having three terrific CBs is rare and will really help this year, when the Pack will need to lean more on their defense.

  2. This is only the first dividend paid from the Adams trade, made possible from the cap space created. The secondary of Douglas,Stokes, Savage and a healthy Alexander will be formidable.

    If the Packers can sign a solid veteran receiver and shore up a few spots with their 11 draft picks (WR, OL & DE).. they’re gonna be a mighty tough out this year.

  3. Nice signing for Green Bay. Now sign Valdez-Scandling and trade for Landry. Use one/two of our first/second round picks to get one/two wide receiver and defense line. Excited to see how draft goes. Got 4 prime picks in first 2 rounds.

  4. Nicely down Gute! The young man wants to stay with the 13-time world champion Packers.

    But let’s put this “sign (past his prime/can’t stay on the field/worth less than he thinks” WR talk to bed. Gute wil build through the draft with plenty of capital and a great WR class for a position that college football produces in way more abundance than any other. Ignore the so-called experts who tell you GB’s WR depth will be the death of them.

    This team is shaping up nicely, and with fortifications in the middle of the D and on the edge, some backup O-line depth and at least 2 day 1/2 WRs taken in the draft, am excited to see where this goes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.