Report: Browns trying to re-sign Jarvis Landry, Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

The Browns released wide receiver Jarvis Landry after trading for Amari Cooper this month, but a tweak to Cooper’s contract may open the door for Landry’s return to Cleveland.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team is working to re-sign Landry after creating $15 million in cap space by restructuring Cooper’s deal. Cabot adds that the team is also trying to bring defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back for another season.

The change to Cooper’s contract isn’t the only difference for the Browns since Landry was let go. They also traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson this week and bringing Landry back would provide him with another experienced target in the passing game.

Clowney had 37 tackles and nine sacks for the Browns in 2021. If he does re-sign, it will be the first time he’s been on the team for back-to-back seasons since spending 2017 and 2018 with Watson as teammates with the Texans.