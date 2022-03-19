Robert Tonyan re-signs with Packers

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers won’t have wide receiver Davante Adams in Green Bay next season, but tight end Robert Tonyan will be sticking with the Packers.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Tonyan has agreed to return to the team on a one-year deal. There is also a void year in order to spread the cap hit out over the next two years.

With the contract out of the way, Tonyan can turn his full attention toward recovering from the late October torn ACL that ended his season. He caught 18 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in eight games before the injury and posted 11 touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara are also set to return at tight end for the Packers.