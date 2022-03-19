Steelers interviewed Jerry Reese, Rick Spielman, Doug Whaley for G.M. job

Getty Images

Current Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert added some players to the roster in free agency this week and the search for his successor continued with three interviews.

The team announced that they conducted interviews with former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese, former Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman, and former Bills General Manager Doug Whaley.

Reese was in charge of the Giants’ personnel department from 2007 until he was fired late in the 2017 season. Spielman’s 10-year run with the Vikings came to an end when he was fired after the 2021 season and Whaley has spent time working for the XFL since being let go by the Bills after the 2017 draft. Whaley also spent a decade working for the Steelers before going to Buffalo.

Colbert will remain with the Steelers through the draft and the team has interviewed a wide range of candidates in recent weeks.