Titans re-sign Randy Bullock, Dontrell Hilliard

The Titans re-signed a couple of players on Friday and they brought back two more on Saturday.

The team announced that kicker Randy Bullock and running back Dontrell Hilliard have signed one-year deals with the team. Cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Jordan Wilkins previously re-signed with the team.

Bullock joined the Titans last year and made 26-of-31 field goals and 42-of-45 extra points that he tried during the regular season. Tennessee is the sixth team that Bullock has played for since entering the league with the Texans in 2013.

Hilliard had 56 carries for 350 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Titans last season. He and Dont’a Foreman handled most running back duties while Derrick Henry was sidelined with a foot injury in the second half, but Foreman won’t be back as he signed with the Panthers this week.