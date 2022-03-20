19-percent Playmakers discount continues at Amazon

PublicAffairs

Playmakers is available in plenty of places. The best price (currently) for a new hardcover copy of the book is at Amazon, where the 14-percent discount plus the additional coupon knocks the total savings down by 19 percent.

Other discounts appear elsewhere, but not at the same amount — at least not currently. I’ll keep watching all of the various sites, and whenever there’s a good deal, I’ll mention it here.

For those who have bought it, thanks for bearing with me and scrolling past this blurb (or reading it). For those who haven’t bought it (and who haven’t scrolled past this blurb), here’s your chance.

Also, a second run of signed copies is coming at PremiereCollectibles.com. The first batch went quickly, and despite the bold predictions of Hater Nation there were more than five of them.

It’s a curious dynamic, one I’ve known about from the moment we added a comments section. There’s a very loud and very small minority of people who love to hate. That’s fine by me. Those who enjoy what’s here and who are willing to carve off a few bucks for a compendium of essays about the inner workings of the NFL based on the past 20 years are more than balancing out those who are still mad about whatever I once said about their team or their idol — or who blindly spout off terms like “woke” and “stick to sports” because the branch manager of their personality cult has convinced them that anyone who shows actual human compassion for pro athletes is a far-left zealot.