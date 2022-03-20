Baker Mayfield’s plan to boycott Browns may have revived Deshaun Watson effort

Getty Images

So how did the Browns end up securing the rights to quarterback Deshaun Watson after they were the first of four finalists to be eliminated? The Browns by all appearances sweetened the financial pot, to $46 million per year for five years. And the sweetening of the pot apparently was prompted by the fact that the relationship with their incumbent started had irreparably soured.

As explained by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns actually did intend to pivot back to Mayfield after missing out on Watson, and that they were moving on from Mayfield only if they could get someone like Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, or Derek Carr. Mayfield, per Cabot, wasn’t on board with that.

As Cabot explained, Mayfield reached the “breaking point” when the Browns sent a delegation to Houston to meet with Watson. Adding injury to insult was the report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that the Browns want “an adult” at quarterback. Mayfield’s camp believed the comment came from within the Browns organization. (It likely came from the very top.)

So while Cleveland’s plan seemed to be “if you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with,” Mayfield was done. Cabot reports that he “likely” would have skipped the offseason program. That he would have skipped the mandatory minicamp. That he “probably” would have held out of training camp if not traded.

It would have gotten expensive for Mayfield, but every player’s rights are set forth by two contracts — his personal deal with the team and the broader agreement between the league and the union. He had a right to stay away. Even if he showed up, he likely would have continued to ask for a trade. And he quite possibly would have been even more of a handful for the Browns to deal with.

Frankly, it’s stunning that the Browns thought they could chase a franchise quarterback without crossing the Rubicon with Mayfield. It shows that those inside the building failed to read a situation that was obvious to most on the outside.

Mayfield wasn’t going to tolerate an effort to supplant him. You can call that whatever you want — competitive, immature, territorial, shrewd, gutsy, impractical — but it was obvious based on what we’ve seen and heard from Mayfield that the last thing he would do is shrug and keep going.

Thus, the Browns had to keep going for Watson. And they got him. Now, they simply have to hope that the still-boiling legal situation won’t go off the rails. Even though it still could.