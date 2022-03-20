Bengals announce signing of La’el Collins

Getty Images

The Bengals continue to address their biggest weakness.

The team has announced the signing of tackle La'el Collins. The Bengals say it’s a three-year deal.

In six NFL seasons, Collins has appeared in 74 regular-season games, with 71 starts. He spent the 2020 season on injured reserve.

A first-round prospect, Collins tumbled out of the 2015 draft after a murder that caused teams to fear he would become a suspect. That never happened.

The Cowboys pounced, and Collins was a mainstay through last season. The Cowboys released him on March 17 after failing to trade his contract.

The offensive line has been a major liability for the Bengals. The fact that they made it to the Super Bowl despite those issues shows how good they can be, if they can get better blocking.

Terms have not yet emerged. As one source explains it, it’s a “different sort of deal,” and it’s essentially worth $20 million over two years. Eventually, the full specifics will emerge.